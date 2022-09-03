PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Scallop Music and Arts Festival is in full swing this weekend in Port St. Joe.

Lisa Forehand is a Gulf County local who said she loves coming out to the festival every year.

“It’s just so family-oriented and I love the music,” Forehand said. “It’s just very laid back. It’s kind of old-school Florida. I feel like it just gets everybody together and it’s relaxing.”

Food, music, and vendors took over George Core Park in one of Gulf County’s biggest events of the year.

“When we get our community together, a lot of times we are inviting our friends and family from around the region to come in and spend some time with us and there’s nothing like the celebration of something, especially of our local area and our local culture to really bring people in,” Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joe Whitmer said.

Forehand said she is happy to see such a good turnout this year.

“We want people to come in and visit and enjoy the bay as I have as I’ve lived here all my life and now my kids get to enjoy it and it’s nice to be able to share it with other people,” Forehand said.

St. Joe Bay is one of the best places in the state to dig for scallops, which inspired the event.

“Here in Gulf County, we celebrate the ability to get the scallops and harvest them out of our bay,” Whitmer said. “This is a great big huge community event. People are driving in from all around the region. We’ve got music from around the region as well. We’ve got over 90 vendors here today. Plenty of seafood, plenty of arts, plenty of crafts, and as you can hear plenty of music.”

Whitmer said attendance has been better than expected so far and he hopes the event only continues to grow in the years to come.

For those looking to head down to the festival Sunday, a one-day ticket is $15 and is only available at the gate.