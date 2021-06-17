25 years of Nexstar spent serving the community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In the summer of 1996, Perry Sook founded our station’s parent company, Nexstar.



It has now become a yearly tradition that every Nexstar station across the country serves its community on Founders Day, June 17th.

On the 25th anniversary of Nexstar, News 13 chose to head over to the After School Assistance Program (ASAP).

“Do a little housekeeping for them, hang out with the kids and just overall put our little thumbprint on the community the best we can,” said Hillary Mcalinden, News 13 Account Executive.

A thumbprint that includes digging out flower beds to plant new ones, hitting the court to play a little basketball and making arts and crafts.



The kids indulged in many colors of paint with their bare hands.

Then, of course, played with our equipment; however, there was one specific thing they were most excited for.

“They were like we’re going to be on TV? I said it’s possible,” said Lakisha Ward, Assistant Director of ASAP.

And their dream came true.

At the end of the day it was nice to get out of the office and enjoy the outdoors with some of Bay County’s local kids.



It’s safe to say News 13 doesn’t stand a chance playing the ASAP kids in anything.