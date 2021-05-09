25-year-old Niceville man dies after motorcycle accident

OKALOOSA, Fla. (WMBB) — A 25-year-old Niceville man died after his motorcycle collided with an SUV early Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a GMC Yukon was heading north on the Midbay Toll Bridge a little before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. A motorcycle was also traveling north on the bridge and was reportedly gaining on the Yukon at a high speed.

The driver of the motorcycle then collided into the back of the Yukon and was pronounced dead on scene.

The bridge was completely closed due to the traffic homicide investigation and debris blocking the roadway.

The bridge was reopened Sunday morning.