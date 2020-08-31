Click Here for COVID19 Testing

23rd Street Plaza closed until further notice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 23rd Street Plaza (Breezy Lane) is closed just north of W. 23rd Street until further notice.

The stormwater pipe that runs under the roadway suffered structural damage due to the amount of rainfall over the weekend. The road is not safe for vehicular or pedestrian traffic.

The Panama City Police Department placed barricades and detour signage. Residents who need to access businesses or homes on Breezy Lane or Windy Lane should detour through the Publix Super Market Plaza and access these roads by Newk’s Eatery.

The City of Panama City is working with structural engineers to address and repair the damage as soon as possible. The City apologizes for any inconvenience.

