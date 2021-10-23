22-year-old Grand Ridge man recovering from serious injuries after bike accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol said a 22-year-old Grand Ridge man was hit by a car while riding a bike on State Road 71.

Troopers said a 30-year-old Marianna woman was driving north on S.R. 71 in the inside lane. The bicyclist was also traveling on S.R. 71 in the same direction.

Officials said the bicyclist steered the bike into the same lane as the car. The car’s front passenger side hit the bicyclist and he was thrown from the bike onto the hood and windshield of the car.

When the woman driving the car put on the breaks, the bicyclist was then thrown onto the road.

The driver of the car as well as the infant traveling with her didn’t have any injuries. The bicyclist is recovering from serious injuries.