22-year-old Grand Ridge man dies in Motorcycle accident

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A 22-year-old Grand Ridge man died in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 22-year-old was heading east on Blue Springs Road toward the Hunter Fish Camp Road intersection on a black Kawasaki “Ninja” motorcycle.

A 69-year-old man driving a silver four-door Nissan pickup truck was stopped at the Hunter Fish Camp Road intersection preparing to turn right and head east on Blue Springs Road.

The motorcyclist topped the hill and attempted to stop, but was unable to stop in time, and reportedly crashed into the silver truck.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

