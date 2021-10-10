21st annual Thunder Beach Autumn Rally returns to Panama City Beach

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach recently approved Thunder Beach’s Autumn Rally due to an increase in available ICU beds.

According to the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally Facebook page, Panama City Beach City Manager, Drew Whitman, notified them of the event’s approval on September 24.

The motorcycle rally will return to Panama City Beach on October 20 and will run through October 24 at Frank Brown Park.

The 21st annual fall event will feature more than 200 vendors, the Miss Thunder Beach Pageant and poker runs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Thunder Beach Autumn Rally returns to Panama City Beach on October 20

FDOH Walton County to hold multiple vaccine clinics next week

21-year-old Fort Walton Beach man killed in motorcycle accident

PCBPD holding a Parents Against Predators workshop on Tuesday, Oct 12.

Three years after Hurricane Michael, communities gather to remember

Forgotten Music Festival wraps up 3rd annual event

More Local News

Don't Miss