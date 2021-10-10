21st annual Thunder Beach Autumn Rally returns to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach recently approved Thunder Beach’s Autumn Rally due to an increase in available ICU beds.

According to the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally Facebook page, Panama City Beach City Manager, Drew Whitman, notified them of the event’s approval on September 24.

The motorcycle rally will return to Panama City Beach on October 20 and will run through October 24 at Frank Brown Park.

The 21st annual fall event will feature more than 200 vendors, the Miss Thunder Beach Pageant and poker runs.