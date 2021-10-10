21-year-old Fort Walton Beach man killed in motorcycle accident

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 21-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tow truck and motorcycle were heading south on Denton Boulevard just north of Hardie Lane.

The tow truck was in front of the motorcycle when the motorcyclists reportedly crossed the dashed center line into the northbound lane to cross the tow truck.

As the tow truck attempted to make a left turn onto a private drive, the motorcycle collided with the back left corner of the tow truck. The motorcycle overturned and the rider was ejected from the seat.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.