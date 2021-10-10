21-year-old Fort Walton Beach man killed in motorcycle accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 21-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tow truck and motorcycle were heading south on Denton Boulevard just north of Hardie Lane.

The tow truck was in front of the motorcycle when the motorcyclists reportedly crossed the dashed center line into the northbound lane to cross the tow truck.

As the tow truck attempted to make a left turn onto a private drive, the motorcycle collided with the back left corner of the tow truck. The motorcycle overturned and the rider was ejected from the seat.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Three years after Hurricane Michael, communities gather to remember

Forgotten Music Festival wraps up 3rd annual event

Southwest cancellations leave hundreds stranded without much explanation

SWFD officials warn residents to clean out lint in dryer

Bonifay house engulfed in flames no injuries reported

The Bonifay Rodeo wraps up 76th year

More Local News

Don't Miss