MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested Christian Demonte’ Seymore, 21, for a shooting outside Cash’s Sports Page Lounge on Miracle Strip Parkway.

OCSO said the shooting happened in the parking lot early Monday morning. No one was injured but deputies found more than 25 bullet casings in the area.

Five bullets struck one victim’s car as he was driving away. The man told deputies that Seymore was the one to pull the trigger.

Deputies located Seymore 2 miles away on Burnette Avenue in Fort Walton Beach.

Christian Seymore has a Pensacola address. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief.

Read the full release from OCSO below:

The vehicle had at least five bullet impacts and 29 spent casings were found in the parking lot of Cash’s. Deputies located Seymore on Burnette Avenue and took him into custody. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

The Okaloosa County jail log reports Seymore with two charges of criminal mischief with damage to property and one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A judge set the bond for the aggravated assault and one criminal mischief charge to $260,000. Bond has been denied for the second criminal mischief charge and Seymore remains in county jail.