PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Car burglars continue to steal from unlocked cars in Bay County. In a joint effort, the Lynn Have Police Department and Panama City Police Department arrested three Mobile, Alabama men.

Carnell Beard, Shaughneysy Brown Rodricous Martin allegedly stole a car in Mobile, which they drove to Panama City.

Once in Panama City, police said the three stole another car on 23rd street. Police said 21 cars were burglarized in Lynn Haven and Panama City. All of the cars were unlocked.

“Nobody’s being alerted so I’m through those neighborhoods,” Panama City Police Department Sergeant Richard Thore said. “And they’re in and out of your car pretty quickly, I mean they hit the norms. Anything that’s in plain site, center console, glove box. And then you know how long does that take, 30 seconds they’re in and out of your car and they’re moving on.”