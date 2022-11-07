BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Catfish Crawl returns to Blountstown for its 10th year on Saturday, November 12.

The 5k begins at 8:00 a.m. and is taking place at M&B Depot Park located at 16977 NE Pear Street.

The race costs $20 and benefits the Blountstown Fire Department’s scholarship fund. The Fire Department uses these funds to award one high school student with a free ride to the local fire academy.

There are a wide variety of awards available for those who compete in the 5k.

There will also be kids fund run that is free to participate in.

You can sign up for the 5k now by clicking here, or you can register on the morning of the race.