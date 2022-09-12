PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tourist Development Council officials said Panama City Beach is on the path to another record year for tourism.

Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the TDC, Jayna Leach, said Panama City Beach has had an incredible summer.

“Our numbers were up, for June and July and so far we’re trending up over six percent year-to-date for visitation to Panama City Beach,” Leach said.

Leach said there are several reasons why she feels the tourism boom of 2021 has continued into 2022.

“Families are so ready to get out, get on the road, and they’re seeking rest and relaxation, they want to be out in nature and beauty and we saw the trend of that 30-day booking pattern just really excel,” Leach said.

The increase in the ’30 day booking’ trend means more people are planning spur-of-the-moment trips to our white sandy beaches.

“Sometimes it’s the weather but I really think it’s the climate environment that we’re in with post-pandemic everyone really is wanting to get out and go somewhere and of course, Panama City Beach is that place to go,” Leach said.

Despite record high inflation, people were still traveling to Panama City Beach.

“No matter what you’re looking for if you’re looking to go camping or you’re looking for hotel or motel accommodations, or luxury, we have that here in Panama City Beach,” Leach said. “And yes there is inflation but compared to other destinations, we’re still really more on the affordable end for this great area that we have for all the amenities that you get when you visit Panama City Beach.”

Leach said even though we are entering the traditional off-season, there are still plenty of events coming up in the fall like Pirates of the High Seas and Renaissance Fest, Oktoberfest and Thunder Beach.