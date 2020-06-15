2021 Oscars postponed due to pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) --- A federal judge on Sunday refused to put on hold his decision allowing hundreds of thousands of Florida felons who have completed prison or jail sentences to register and vote in this year’s elections.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle turned down a request by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ lawyers for a stay, as they challenge his felons-voting decision at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.