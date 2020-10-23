2020 fair being hosted at Panama City Mall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Bay County Fair was canceled for the second year in a row, as FEMA trailers from Hurricane Michael are still located on that property.

However, families will still be able to enjoy rides and games outdoors as Mitchell Brothers Amusements from Louisiana is hosting a fair at the Panama City Mall.

The fair comes just in time for the Fall season, workers arrived late Thursday night and have been setting up all day long to prepare for opening night.

Fair owner says state inspectors examined the rides to make sure they are safe for families to enjoy.

They have everything from high intensity rides to kiddy rides. And of course fair food.

Those tasty treats include corn dogs, funnel cakes and of course their famous lemonade.

“We have a lot of the old town favorites, but we got some new exciting rides as well. We have this ride over here to the right of me, called the Journey to Mars, it takes you up 120 feet and just drops you. It’s just fantastic. Right behind us to the left is the Extreme. Do I need to see what that means? Extreme, it’s extreme measurements,” said Mitchell brothers Amusements Owner, Gus Mitchell.

The fair will stay in town for a week. It is open each weekday from 5-10 p.m. and on weekends from noon to 10 p.m.

They will also be offering ticket specials all week long, including buy one get one ticket nights as well as $15 wrist band nights.