2,000 masks are donated to The Arc of the Bay program

In Bay County, the community is always coming together to help those in need…

Today UniFirst partnered with the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce, donated two thousand masks in addition to bottles of hand sanitizer to The Arc of the Bay program in Lynn Haven.

The Arc of the Bay is a non-profit that provides support for adults with disabilities.

Executive Director Ron Sharpe says having to close down due to the pandemic finances have been a struggle for the program, so he is so grateful for the support.

“Being able to help receive these supplies helps keep our expenses down and it’s also keeping our folks and our clients safe,” said Sharpe. “So we are very very grateful and appreciative of this opportunity.”

The Arc of the Bay will start school later this week, so Sharpe says these masks came at the perfect time.

These masks will be provided for all students and staff who need them so the program continues to follow all guidelines recommended by the CDC.