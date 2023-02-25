MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old man drowned while swimming at Miramar Beach on Saturday afternoon.

According to the South Walton Fire District, it happened shortly before 2 p.m. near Miramar Beach Regional Beach Access.

Officials said the original 911 caller told SWFD that multiple swimmers were in distress near 2375 Scenic Gulf Drive.

SWFD Surf 5 lifeguard responded to the location, entered the water, and made contact with several swimmers who were approximately 150 yards offshore.

Officials said they told the lifeguard they had lost sight of the swimmer and had been searching for him while lifeguards were on the way.

According to the release, two more lifeguards arrived on the scene and they were able to locate the victim at around 2:16 p.m., he was brought back to shore and was pronounced dead at the scene.