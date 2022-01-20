20-year-old convicted of two murders

Ruez Hicks was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder Thursday.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 20-year-old Ruez Hicks was convicted of the second-degree murder of Robert Fowler and Robert Gilmore on Thursday. The trial took two days to complete, with the jury deliberating for about 45 minutes.

“He goes in to commit a burglary, he gets confronted by the homeowner,” State Attorney Larry Basford said. “He’s got his equalizer, that .38, and he shoots his way out of there.”

Hicks was also found guilty of robbery with a firearm and burglary with a firearm.

Hicks fired four shots at Gilmore and Fowler, hitting the pair three times on Jan. 26, 2021.

“There is no reasonable doubt that the man responsible for these four charges before you is guilty,” Basford said. “And I’m asking you to hold him accountable.”

Fowler and Gilmore were remodeling a home on Delmar Drive, off of Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach.

Investigators did not find Hicks’ DNA on the .38 revolver, but the gun was wrapped in a towel when they found it. However, DNA experts did find Gilmore’s blood on pants that Hicks was wearing the night of the shooting.