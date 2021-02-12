2 dead in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a double fatal in Calhoun County on Friday night.

Leuitennant Jason King told News 13 the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 69 and State Road 286.

A vehicle traveling on Highway 69 was hit by another car that ran a stop sign on S.R. 286.

The two people in the second vechile were killed. The two people in the first car have been taken to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol says motorists should avoid this area.

We will update this as we receive information.