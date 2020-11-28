2 dead after car crashes into tree in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two are dead after a woman crashed her SUV into a tree, killing herself and an 8-year-old boy.

The SUV was carrying six people total: the driver, 34, and five children under the age of 14, officers said.

In addition to the two deaths, two are in critical condition: a 6-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old, and three have serious injuries: a 14-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old girl.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, on Friday at 10:30 p.m., a woman was traveling east on Lucas Lake Road when she failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway, causing her vehicle to crash into a tree.

No additional information is known at this time.

