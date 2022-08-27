PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old local man is in critical condition after a motorcycle wreck on Highway 98 Saturday evening.

Panama City Beach Police said the accident happened at around 5:30 on Saturday.

Police said the motorcyclist was heading east on Highway 98 when witnesses said he ran a red light.

Traffic Homicide is conducting an investigation and police do not anticipate any criminal charges.

PCBPD said there was no sign of impairment from the motorcyclist or the other car involved.

Highway 98 was temporarily blocked and east bound traffic was diverted down Alf Coleman Road.

Police said the roadways reopened around 7:30 p.m.