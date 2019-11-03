18th annual ‘Project 25’ car show– a success

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 18th annual ‘Project 25’ car show took place Sunday afternoon in Panama City, with all of the proceeds going towards the Bay County Sheriffs Office’s ‘Project 25’ cause.



There was over 100 different types of cars at any given time. And the entrance fee for drivers was a brand new unwrapped toy or a cash donation.



Bay County Sheriff’s Office ‘Project 25, gives toys to children and families in need during Christmas time.



It’s an annual event that typically takes place the first weekend of each November. Car lovers from all over coming out to show off their prized possessions, while donating for a good cause in the process.

President of the American Muscle Car Club, Sammy Allen says for some, a car show offers something new.



“We’ve gotten a lot of people that have come out. And it’s not just car people, its people in general that are coming out and looking at the cars. They are able to see things that they don’t normally see,” said Allen.



From door prizes to silent auctions, there are many different ways people can donate to ‘Project 25’.



Retired BCSO employee Michael Thompson has been an advocate for ‘Project 25’ for years now.



“Well I was really involved with ‘Project 25’ while I was in service, it’s really important. There’s a lot of need out there, especially right now that we’ve had Hurricane Michael come in last year. There’s a lot of needs that young people need to have a good Christmas. And that’s what the sheriff’s office has always done for years and years, and we’re proud to support it,” said Thompson.



Some see it as a way to bring the community closer.



“It shows an effort that the car club has towards the community. It’s bringing people in to see what the heck is going on and while they’re here they’re donating toys or donating cash for toys,” said participant in car show, Liah Thomas.



The goal at the end of the car show is to raise $25,000 towards ‘Project 25’.