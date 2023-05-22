MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Southern Lights event organizers are looking for talented people to compete in the 5th Annual ‘The Search for a Star’ competition.

Panhandle residents have just over a week to submit their audition tapes for a chance to win up to $10k. Georgia and Alabama residents are also allowed to enter the talent show.

The contest welcomes all skills from singing to comedy.

30 people will be chosen to participate in the live show at Chipola College in Marianna July 13-15.

Carson Neel, Brady Tomlinson, and Karrie Bailey have already submitted their audition tapes. They all believe they have what it takes to win. One of the contestants will make it to the live show based on how many likes their audition tape accumulate on Facebook.

“Music has just been my passion from an early age. I love teaching music and giving music to other people. To me it’s just a huge sense of joy,” Neel said. “To win is to share music with people all over Florida and it’ll finance me to continue my music and continue to spread that joy.”

“Well I’ve been playing guitar for about 5 years and like Carson said, I’ve been also teaching music for a while and it’s been a big passion of mine,” Tomlinson said. “I really just want to share my music with the world.”

“Singing is a big part of who I am, I’ve been doing it since I was little and it’s something I’ve always dreamed of,” Bailey said. “I just want to show my kids never give up no matter what happens in life and just kind of share my love for music with the world.”

The competition is free to audition. Follow this link to the registration page.

There is some money and scholarship allocated for runner-up winners. A record deal and studio time are also on the table.

Audition tapes are due next Wednesday, May 31.