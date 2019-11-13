17-year-old murder suspect appears in court

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Kyle Crow reportedly shot and killed Larry Thomas Hill, III back on September 2, 2019.

On Tuesday, Crow appeared in front of a judge for an arraignment.

Crow’s attorney Kim Jewell says her client is pleading not guilty to all counts against him.

Kyle Crow

Police say the two juveniles met late that night for Crow to buy marijuana from the victim. The alleged shooting took place behind the Wendy’s located at the intersection of Joan Avenue and Thomas Drive.

According to Panama City Beach Police, the two started to fight before Crow shot Hill one time.

Hill later died from his injuries.

The 17-year-old is facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, attempt to commit robbery with a firearm and destruction of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Crow is scheduled to be back in court in January.