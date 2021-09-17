17 students in Jackson County schools receive perfect FSA scores

17 Jackson county students received perfect scores on their Florida Standards Assessment test this year.

The students range from elementary school to high school, from a cross-section of schools like Marianna, Sneads and Cottondale High School, Cottondale Elementary School, even the Hope School which helps students with learning disabilities.

As you can imagine school board members are overjoyed by the students’ accomplishments.

last year the state cancelled the FSA because of COVID-19.



Deputy superintendent Cheryl McDaniel says, “last year was just such an unusual year with virtual learning hybrid learning kids in quarantine that these students were able to do these perfect scores during everything that went on to me that’s amazing.”

These students could be some of the last to ever achieve perfect scores on the FSA’s. The legislature will be considering a bill next spring that would do away with the standardized test.

If it passes, this year will be the last for the FSA.