PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Each year Nexstar’s 199 television stations donate their time and energy to a community service project.

We call it Founder’s Day of Caring, and this year we partner with bay county animal control and Operation Spay Bay to host a pet Adopt-A-Thon.

Cats and dogs at the Bay County Shelter got a chance to run and play at the Adopt-A-Thon.

Some furry friends even left the shelter with a new owner.

Bay County Animal Control Administrative Assistant Serina Junger said their goal is to find the animals a home as quickly as possible.

“We need to move our adoptions to give us more room for additional animals to come in. Once our facility is full then we have to ask people to hold onto their animals a little longer till they have some space. Every animal that is adopted opens up another space for another animal to come in and have that opportunity to go home for adoption,” Junger said.

Junger said they receive about thirty new animals at the shelter weekly.

Operation Spay Bay Maxine Cornette said events like this are a chance to educate people on the importance of spaying and neutering their pets.



“Please spay and neuter. Registered euthanizations in this country is about 50 million,” Cornette said. “We euthanization way too many pets it’s really important. Spay and neuter. All these babies would have a home if we just spay and neuter our pets.”

The cost to adopt a cat or dog is $25.

That includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, and flea and heartworm treatments.

Before Friday’s Adopt-A-Thon the shelter was full of over 50 animals.

About half of them found new forever homes during our event. A total of 17 pets were adopted on Friday, 12 dogs and five cats.