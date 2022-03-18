PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City.

Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Last Wednesday, The Panama City Police Department was called to an address in the 1000 block of McKenzie Avenue in reference to a drive-by shooting.

Investigators said Howard had texted the victim in the case, telling him that he was coming by to confront him.

Deputies said camera footage from the residence showed a dark-colored SUV approaching the house and slowing down, the passenger in the car pulled out a handgun, firing four shots before the SUV sped off.

Howard was booked into the Bay County Jail.

Aubree Anya-Jade Lake, 18, was charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault and giving false information to law enforcement.