BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– In an effort to help some of our local homeless veterans, CareerSource Gulf Coast is holding its annual Veteran’s Stand Down Event.

Communications Manager, Becky Samarripa with CareerSource Gulf Coast was in studio with us to discuss all the details about this event.

Today, homeless veterans or those in danger of becoming homeless, can come by Gulf Coast State College and take advantage of a variety of free services be offered, including:

employment services

medical assistance

housing referrals

social services

VA benefits

toiletries/non-perishable food items

boxed lunches

This will take place in the Student Union East Building at Gulf Coast State College and runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Bayway will be offering free transportation for veterans.

