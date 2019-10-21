LIVE NOW /
15-year-old taken to hospital after being shot in jaw

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 15-year-old is recovering after deputies say he was accidentally shot in the jaw.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two 15-year-old males were handing a 9mm handgun around 10 in the morning Saturday.

Deputies say when one male was attempting to remove the magazine, the gun accidentally fired and the bullet hit the other in the jaw.

He was taken to Southeast Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Police say they are non-life threatening.

The male who was injured says they found the gun in a wooded area.

Deputies want to remind all to be trained before handing a firearm and also if you find a firearm anywhere to notify law enforcement.

