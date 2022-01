FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 15-year-old male was shot in the head inside of a vehicle while traveling south over the Cinco Bayou Bridge around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

FWBPD said the 15-year-old is currently being treated for the injury.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Boucher by phone 850-833-9549 or email eboucher@fwb.org.