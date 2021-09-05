15 Bay District Schools receive 19 robotics grants from Panama City Navy Lab

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Naval Service Warfare Center Panama City division partnered with the Department of Defense STEM to help award robotics grants to certain Bay District schools.

The robotics grants went to schools who are taking part in the “For Inspiration and Technology Lego League Robotics Program.”

Officials said providing this opportunity to the schools increases and encourages STEM education at all levels.

They said the mission of the STEM outreach program is to enrich STEM education across Northwest Florida by increasing hands-on STEM experiences.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Florida Department of Health in Walton County to hold multiple vaccine clinics

Panama City Navy Lab helps facilitate robotics grand for 15 Bay District Schools

Louisiana man dies after being caught in rip current in Okaloosa County

One woman seriously injured in Okaloosa County crash

Chipley to receive $1.8 million in ARPA funding

White's Wrecker Service to offer free towing and ride home service

More Local News

Don't Miss