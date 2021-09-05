15 Bay District Schools receive 19 robotics grants from Panama City Navy Lab

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Naval Service Warfare Center Panama City division partnered with the Department of Defense STEM to help award robotics grants to certain Bay District schools.

The robotics grants went to schools who are taking part in the “For Inspiration and Technology Lego League Robotics Program.”

Officials said providing this opportunity to the schools increases and encourages STEM education at all levels.

They said the mission of the STEM outreach program is to enrich STEM education across Northwest Florida by increasing hands-on STEM experiences.