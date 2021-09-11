14-year-old Panhandle boy spreads patriotism throughout Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve driven down Chat Holley Road, you’ve probably seen a display of patriotic merchandise with Old Glory flying high.

Tyler Wilson is the 14-year-old behind the display and wanted to be sure the flag was flying high especially on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of September 11th.

Wilson has a big love for his country wants to share that love with others.

“I like doing this because I do it to show more support for America and I don’t know I want to get more patriotic,” Wilson said. “I wanna get the United States more patriotic.”

Wilson sets up a stand on the corner of Chat Holley Road loaded with American flags. However, it’s not for profit, he turns around and buys more items to give to others.

Since last year’s election, he’s gained a lot of community support — including some special visitors who stopped by his stand on Saturday.

Members of the Defuniak Springs VFW Post 4437 said it’s refreshing to see someone Wilson’s age so passionate about America.

“This is why we all joined to do what we did so that he can come here and do what he wants to do and show his faith in his community and his faith in his country,’ said UASF Maj. Wade Wilmoth. “He’s the next generation — so he’s why we do it.”

Army Sgt. Nathan Hendrickson said he hope Wilson does great things for this country.

“I hope he runs for Governor, President whatever he wants to do,” Hendrickson said. “He’s young he can do whatever he wants and to see him out here — keep it up Tyler. You’re amazing dude and I think everybody in the community agrees with that.”

Walton County resident, Grace Orr, stopped by on Saturday and said Wilson brings a lot of joy to their community.

“His enthusiasm is infectious, every time we drive by it lifts everybody’s spirits, the kids enjoy seeing him, we wave, we honk, we just absolutely look forward to seeing him out here,” Orr said.

As for his mom, she’s proud of his passion.

“He brings little wheelbarrow out with his stuff and his flags and he uses his chore money to get the flags and it’s just something he’s passionate about and it’s neat to see him do his passion that he’s strong about and I’m in full support for him,” Jennifer Wilson said.