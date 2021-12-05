14-year-old boy fatally stabbed at Cain Griffin Park

UPDATE: December 5, 2021 7:58 p.m.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police have confirmed one person is dead, one person is in the hospital and one person is in custody.

Our previous version of the story is below:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven Police Department is on the scene of a reported fatal stabbing at Cain Griffin Park.

Lynn Haven Police said a 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed.

Police said the stabbing happened around 6:00 Sunday evening and the suspect is in custody. Lynn Haven Police is leading the investigation.

News 13 will post more details as they become available. Authorities said to avoid the area if possible.