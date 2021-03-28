UPDATE: 14-year-old Altha girl killed in a hit-and-run accident

UPDATE:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities have found a vehicle suspected of being involved in Saturday night’s fatal hit-and-run accident.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office launched their helicopter and found the vehicle in a wooded area off of Sleepy Hollow Road in Jackson County.

The investigation is still ongoing. News 13 is following this investigation and will report as more details become available.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 14-year-old girl from Altha was killed in a hit-and-run late Saturday night.

Authorities said a white Can-Am Maverick, a two-seater off-road vehicle, was heading north on NW Lake McKinzie Blvd. The girl was walking on the other side of the road when the Can-Am crossed over the center line and hit the girl.

The girl was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver was last seen heading north on NW Lake Mckinize Blvd. The crash investigation is still on going.

Officials are urging people to call any of the law enforcement agencies listed below if they have information on this accident:

*FHP – 24/7 dispatch. Officials say to mention you are calling about the Calhoun County fatal hit-and-run.

Crimestoppers – 850-785-TIPS

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office – 850-674-5049

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office – 850-482-9624

FHP Troop A office – 850-873-7020

Below is photograph of the kind of vehicle authorities are looking for in connection to this investigation tweeted out by Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said there should be front-end damage.