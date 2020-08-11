14 Bay County employees donate plasma

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Right now a hospital’s greatest need is convalescent plasma – so to “be a hero” Bay County decided to hold a plasma and blood drive at the county government center.

The county has had a number of employees contract COVID-19 and recover. Now they are now eligible to donate their plasma .

Today 14 government employees and their family members gave donations. One Blood said this is the biggest drive they have seen in this area.

County Commissioner Phillip “Griff” Griffitts says he is excited to be a part of this and play a role in fighting the virus.

“We thought it was a good idea to bring one blood here close to those employees so they can donate their time and that convalescent plasma to do good for our community,” said Griffitts.

County Spokeswoman, Valerie Sale, says she is proud of both the bay county employees and citizens for their willingness to help.

“It’s a great way for people in this community to be a hero, give back, to do something for their neighbors, their family and their friends and we’re all certainly grateful to be able to help the hospitals,” said sale.

One blood volunteers said you can save up to three lives by donating your plasma.

The county is planning to hold another plasma drive in the near future.