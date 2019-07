BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division has seized thousands of dollars during a drug bust.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they obtained a search warrant for possible drug activity at a residence off of East 9th Street. During the search on July 12th, $124,000 was seized in addition to four handguns, two of which had been reported stolen.



32-year-old Mario Floyd was arrested and charged with multiple drug and firearm charges.