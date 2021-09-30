12-year-old in custody after shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 12-year-old named Andrew Garner is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice after shooting at two other children Thursday morning.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting and Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended Garner about 10 minutes after they were called.

“Andrew Gardner had been over there visiting two of the kids who were staying there,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Williams said. “They got into an argument, at some point during the argument Andrew had pulled a gun. The two other children fled inside the house and Andrew fired a round through the door of that house.”

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt is unsure what more the school district can do to stop violence from trickling into schools.

“This is a child with a gun, how the child got the gun I don’t know, in his neighborhood nothing to do with his school, shooting trying to get at another child,” Husfelt said. “Somebody please tell me how we stop this.”

Garner stole two guns from a family member. After spending the night at the same home where the shooting took place in the morning, deputies are still searching for one of the guns used.

“The gun that we recovered today that was used in this incident was a 357,” Williams said. “There’s supposed to also be a 380 that we’re working on tracking down. That investigation’s still going.”