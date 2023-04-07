12 Holmes County employees are training as part of the Guardian program.

BONIFAY, Fl. (WMBB) — School shootings are devastating communities throughout the country, and one Panhandle county is taking proactive measures. Holmes County is training employees through Florida’s Guardian Program, which allows staff to have weapons on campus.

On Friday, a dozen employees in Holmes County schools trained to be a part of the Guardian program. The bill passed in 2019, allows teachers to be armed on school campuses.

“When something bad happens to the school, more good guys, you got there with a gun, hopefully, the last catastrophe you have,” Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said.

Once the 12 employees pass 145 hours of training, Holmes District Schools Superintendent Buddy Brown said each school will have multiple guardians. He said that could prevent school shooters from killing students.

“They’re going to get a rude awakening because if they attack our school, we’re going to kill them,” Brown said.

Brown said guardians must be physically able to sprint from one side of their school to the other in less than 50 seconds. Tate said guardians and school resource officers can quickly take action as deputies race to the school.

“If you’ve already got people on scene with guns, then you don’t have ten, 15 minute response time,” Tate said. “You got automatic instant response time.”

But Brown didn’t always think school staff should be armed.

“When we first started talking about arming school board employees, I was a school principal and I laughed,” Brown said. “I said never in a million years, and I was against it. Society’s changed. The world has changed. I cannot imagine not having a Guardian program.”

Brown said employees undergo personal and psychological interviews before they’re cleared to be guardians.