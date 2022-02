PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 11th street between Jenks Avenue and Harrison Avenue will be closed to traffic starting at 7 a.m., on Thursday, February 10, city officials said.

They will be repairing two sewer cave-ins on that section of 11th Street, officials said.

The roadway will be reopened once the repairs are completed.

Officials anticipate the repairs will take two days.