WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 10th annual 30A 10K Thanksgiving Day race will take place in Rosemary Beach.

There are three different races you can participate in: the 10K, 5K and 1 mile.

Organizers said the race has donate more than $450,000 to local charities and they are looking forward to sailing past $500,000 this year.

Packet pick up for the race will be at The Hub in Watersound on Wednesday, November 24 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

