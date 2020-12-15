10 year anniversary of Bay District School Board shooting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — 10 years ago to the date, the husband of a former teacher shocked the nation after firing shots during a Bay County School Board meeting and taking school board members hostage.

Although the gunman was killed, no one else was physically hurt, those who were there will never forget the event.

Angry that his wife had been fired from her teaching job, Clay Duke confronted Bay County School Board officials during the December 14th, 2010 board meeting.

He took the podium during the public comment portion of the meeting, took out a can of spray paint, and painted a giant ‘V’ on the wall, a reference to the movie, V for Vendetta.

Duke ordered all of the women out of the room and began threatening board members and Superintendent Bill Husfelt.

School Safety Director Mike Jones slipped out to the parking lot, got his gun and came back inside.

“10 years later im blessed to be here and glad to be here,” said Jones.

While he got into position, Board Member Ginger Littleton slipped up behind Duke and attacked him with her purse. The attack failed. Duke pointed his gun at Husfelt and began firing.

“I was watching through the door and as he pulled the gun up and pointed it at the Superintendent I came through the door and he fired his first round. We exchanged around 18 rounds of gunfire and was fortunate enough by the grace of God to live through it,” said Jones.

Duke fell to the ground and Jones shot him 3-times in the back.

Moments later he put his own gun to his head and took his own life.

“You stop and think that all the shots that were in here and that none of us were harmed, it’s a miracle. People can say what they want, but I know that I’m part of a real-life miracle that I can point to.” said Superintendent Husfelt.

“It changed my life, a lot of things changed. The biggest stumbling block for me in the beginning was I wanted to make sure I got right with God. And what I did was because of his will and wanting me to do it.” said Jones.

Everyone that was in the room that day says it has had a lasting impact on them.

“The board members that aren’t on the board anymore, but all of us that survived that have a unique relationship. We know we survived that together and we know how special that was,” said Superintendent Husfelt.

“For the first 3 or 4 years, I couldn’t hardly be around the superintendent. It made me cry every time I got around him. I was very protective of him, everywhere he went I wanted to go with him.” said Jones.

There was some good that came out of this tragedy. It has led to more security for public meetings across the nation, and the video shot by our cameras and others that day has been shared with law enforcement to better train officers.