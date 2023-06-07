PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One of Aaron Bessant Park’s most popular events begins Thursday night, June 8th.

Panama City Beach Parks and Rec is kicking off the 17th Annual Summer Concert Series with one of the hottest acts out of New Orleans.

Dave Jordan and the NIA will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

This concert jumpstarts 10 weeks straight with a variety of musical artists.

From blues to country, this year’s lineup should have something for everyone. Click here for a link to the full list of performers.

PCB Parks and Rec Director Cheryl Joyner said the community seems happy to hear these entertaining summer nights are scheduled on Thursdays every week, rather than the previous Tuesdays.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the community come out and enjoy a great kickoff to the weekend,” Joyner said. “Bring your blankets, your chairs, we do have food trucks for you and it’s also BYOB.”

Snowcones, gelato, and BBQ are just a few of the food truck options at the event each week.

Pets are allowed to attend the summer concert series, but Joyner asked that you keep them on a leash.

Each show should last around two hours.

You can go set up your spot whenever you’d like. Aaron Bessant Park is open 24 hours to the public.