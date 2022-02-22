OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, ICAC, held undercover operations the last two weeks hoping to identify and arrest online predators. Deputies say these predators often seek out young children through online social media platforms to engage in sex acts.

OCSO officials say they’ve arrested 10 people during “Operation Peek-a-Boo.” According to investigators, these arrests they’ve made so far are of people who solicited undercover agents posing as minors ranging from 11-14 years old. Deputies say their charges include traveling to meet a minor for sex and use of a computer to solicit a minor for sex.

Investigators say Daniel Johnson, who is one of the suspects, was arrested before in Leon County during a similar operation.

“We can not let down our guard at any time. I want parents to realize these type predators have a large presence online and will sometimes spend months ‘grooming’ juveniles in an effort to seduce them into either sending sexually explicit images or meeting them for sexual activity,” Sheriff Eric Aden said. “Parents should monitor their children when they use social media platforms, to include interactions that take place on gaming systems.”



You can watch the full news conference on “Operation Peek-a-Boo” here.