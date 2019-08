FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A one-year-old child has died Monday afternoon after being hit by a car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle being driven by 36-year-old Graciela Chavez Ramirez was traveling the residential driveway of Canopy Lane while one-year-old Davis Rivera Chavez was walking in the driveway. As Ramirez’s car turned, Chavez was hit.

He was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical were he died from his injuries.