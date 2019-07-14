No Borders For Hope hosts donation giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — ‘No Borders For Hope’ partnered with local troop 438 in Panama City on Saturday for a giveaway at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. About 130 people came out to collect food, clothes and household goods.

Many of their donations came from people in Jacksonville and local restaurants, who gave out coupons for free meals. Their goal is to help to support people in the community after Hurricane Michael.

Troop leader, Seneca Shines, says she hopes that this inspires more girls to give back after the storm.

“I’m hoping that we reached out to some other girls to help them to join the efforts to help the community,” said Shines.

Shines says they are planning to partner with ‘No Boarders For Hope’ for more events like this.