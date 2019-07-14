New ruling on medical marijuana sits on the Governor’s desk

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried visited Bay County this week, discussing the ruling on medical marijuana from the Florida District Court of Appeals.

The DCA ruled that the previous statues put in place were unconstitutional.

These previous statues allowed single license holders to manufacture, process, transport and sell all medical marijuana, making the prices extremely high for patients.

This decision now sits on the governor’s desk, who can take the DCA’s ruling and implement it with the Department of Health, or appeal to the supreme court.

Fried is excited about this ruling and hopes the Governor listens to their recommendations.

“This is a ruling that finally gets us into the right direction of the passage of the amendment,” said Fried. “So I am hopeful that the governor takes the words of the first DCA and actually implements it to when it comes to the Department of Health and their rules and their processing of applications.”

