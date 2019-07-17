New Mental Health Coordinator named in Bay District Schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new employee is joining Bay District Schools that is designed to help with bettering mental health in schools.

The Coordinator for Mental Health will monitor students who may have been baker acted, coordinate with other mental health services in the area and just give students another outlet for help.

The job is new to the district and was created after Hurricane Michael. Since the storm, Superintendent Bill Husfelt says more than 100 students were baker acted once schools opened back up and even more since the summer started.

At Tuesday afternoon’s school board meeting, Husfelt announced who is in the position.

“Cheri Wroblewski is the new coordinator of this and she’s been working in this position for a while now. She’s been tirelessly putting forth efforts to try and make sure our students and teachers and administrators get all the help they need to get well.”

This position is funded through a state program implemented after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and other funds the district acquired since the storm.