New garden exhibit opens in St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Publishing Museum hosted the grand opening of a butterfly garden display this on Saturday in St. Andrews.

Community members had the opportunity to look at plants that will soon be planted outside the walls of the museum. The plants were originally planned to be planted on Saturday but were postponed due to weather conditions.

The butterfly garden display joined the George West garden display, that will be on the museum’s walls for the next two months.

Committee chairman, Judy Stevens, says she hopes this display inspires people to plant gardens in their own yards.

“We’re just trying to encourage people to feel better and we do have plants in our yards that we are willing to give people,” said Stevens. “We have extras of a lot of things to help them get started with whatever they want.”

They are planning to have the butterfly garden planted outside the museum on Monday.