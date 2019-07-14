New block program for timber farmers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried came to the Panhandle last Thursday, discussing how she is planning to help timber farmers post Hurricane Michael.

One of Fried’s main priorities is getting money into the hands of farmers so they clear their fields.

They’re currently putting together a proposal for the United States Department of Agriculture, requesting for a block grant program for timber farmers.

Also, through Secretary Perdue from the USDA, timber will now be considered a crop, so there are no restrictions for this grant program.

When an individual is applying for this block grant program, they will be able to use the money for debris removal.