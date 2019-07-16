Motorcyclist killed in three vehicle crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – 54-year-old Heidi Lynn Thomas of Navarre, Florida has died in an accident on U.S. Highway 98 and Coral Street.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Thomas was travelling on Highway 98 at around 6:15 p.m. when the traffic ahead of her stopped. Her motorcycle collided with a Ford Expedition driven by 29-year-old Robert John Lewis Orth Jr., also from Navarre. The Expedition was pushed forward into a Chevy Impala, driven by 25-year-old Brittney McCready.

Thomas was ejected from her motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries have been reported at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.