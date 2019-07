PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One man died after being pulled from the Gulf of Mexico Monday.

Panama City Beach Police responded to Beach Access 52, where they found 61-year-old Randal Bagley of Chattanooga, Tennessee, on the shore line.

Witnesses told police Bagley was found in distress swimming in Gulf and was pulled to shore by rescuers.

Bagley was taken to a hospital, where he died. Single red flags were flying at the time.